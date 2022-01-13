KINGSPORT - Dorothy Thompson, 91 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Indian Path Medical Center.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sarah Thompson, son, David Thompson and wife Patsy; four grandchildren, John, Mathew, Mark and Emily Thompson; great-granddaughter, Mishti Thompson and two special nephews, Daniel and Philip Myers.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Ryan Shaffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation – Tri Cities, 301 Louis St. #304, Kingsport, TN 37660.
