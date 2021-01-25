Dorothy Taylor Jan 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT – Dorothy Taylor, 90, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dorothy Taylor Residence Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Kingsport Hill Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.