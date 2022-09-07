GATE CITY, VA - Dorothy Stone Argoe went to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence in Gate City, Virginia.
Dorothy was the youngest child of Rev. Guy E. and Ida Pearl (Taylor) Stone and was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on March 14, 1934.
Dorothy received her education at Thomas Walker High School in Ewing, Virginia where she graduated as the valedictorian of her class. She earned her bachelor's degree at Southeastern University and Florida Southern University, Lakeland, Florida.
Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Paul David Argoe whom she met at SEU and married the night of graduation, May 31, 1955. Her siblings, Katheryne (Stone) Hamill, Guy Edward Stone, Jr., and John Robert Stone also preceded her in death.
After teaching in Lakeland, Florida and Louisville, Kentucky, Dorothy taught school for 40 years in the Scott County Virginia School System from which she retired in 1999. She was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Rev. and Mrs. Argoe were blessed to have conducted Hilton Glee Club for 25 years and ended each concert with the song, "Everybody Ought to Know Who Jesus Is."
Dorothy was a member of First Assembly of God Church where she served in various roles such as Sunday School teacher, Missionette Sponsor, children's church leader, music director, and program coordinator. Lately, she spent much of her time ministering to people over the phone.
Left behind to cherish Dorothy's memory are her daughter, Joanna (Argoe) Spicer (Tim); grandchildren, Jedediah Timothy Paul Spicer (Amber) and Caleb Gideon Zachariah Spicer; great grandchildren, Michael Paul Spicer and Mara Elizabeth Spicer; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Stone and Barbara Argoe; brother-in-law, Roger "Skip" Argoe; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Tim Spicer officiating. A eulogy will be given by her daughter, Joanna Spicer. Music will be provided by the First Assembly of God Praise Team along with other family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, Virginia with Jeff Casteel officiating. Anyone planning to follow in procession to the cemetery should meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Assembly of God Church, 184 Fir Street, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family wishes to thank the members of CARIS Hospice (especially Anissa Bailey) as well as special caregivers (Amber Spicer, Janice Ezzell, and Jeff Spicer) for their love and care of Dorothy.