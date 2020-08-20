“Be faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of life.”
Revelations 2:10
Dorothy Elizabeth (Hilton) Smith, 82, of Kingsport, received her heavenly crown of life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Bristol Regional Hospital. A member of Victory Baptist Church, Kingsport, she was a dedicated homemaker and seamstress. She adored her family and friends and never missed an opportunity to show off her latest batch of photos of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry Hilton and Mildred Cross Hilton; sister, Callie Helton; and brothers, Lewis Hilton and Edward C. Hilton.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Paul Smith; sons, Jerry Smith (Diane) and Jeff Smith; granddaughters, Heather Crowe (Silas) and Destiny Cookenour (Cody); great-grandchildren, Tierstyn, Taelyn, Jensen and 1 due in October; brother, George Hilton; and sisters, Chris Utsman and Faye Jarrells.
The family would like to thank Greystone Healthcare for the kindness and care they provided over the past few months.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Larry Morelock and Kevin Hilton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
