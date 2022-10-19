KINGSPORT - Dorothy Ruth (Dot) Dykes of Kingsport passed on peacefully to be with The Lord on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was age 92.

Born in Kingsport to Earl Edward and Nina Ruth Skeen, she attended Sullivan High School and married the love of her life, Leonard (Pete) Dykes, soon after graduation. She served as bookkeeper for Post, Inc. and the Daily News of Kingsport for more than 50 years.

