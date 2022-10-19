KINGSPORT - Dorothy Ruth (Dot) Dykes of Kingsport passed on peacefully to be with The Lord on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was age 92.
Born in Kingsport to Earl Edward and Nina Ruth Skeen, she attended Sullivan High School and married the love of her life, Leonard (Pete) Dykes, soon after graduation. She served as bookkeeper for Post, Inc. and the Daily News of Kingsport for more than 50 years.
She was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
Besides her parents, she was proceeded to Heaven by her husband, Leonard (Pete) Dykes, son Mark Leonard Dykes and daughter Christanya Dykes.
Survivors include her brother, James E. Skeen and wife, Linda of Kingsport; sister, Carolyn Ledford and her husband, Bob of Indiana; son, Steve Dykes and his wife, Freddie-Kay; granddaughter, Juliana Kay Dykes; grandson, Steven Joseph Dykes; great-grandsons, Tristan and Logan Richardson all of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Mafair United Methodist Church in Kingsport with Pastor Adam Love officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Section E of Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E Center St, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The care of Dorothy Ruth (Dot) Dykes has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.