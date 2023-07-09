KINGSPORT - Dorothy Q. Bledsoe, 91, of Kingsport entered into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Dorothy was born on March 7, 1932, in Gate City, Virginia to the late Olen Garvey Quillen and Elois Edwards Quillen.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and friend.
Dorothy was a member of St. Matthew Methodist Church where she sang in the choir.
She enjoyed playing Bridge and California Rummy with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard R. “Buck” Bledsoe; sister, Joyce Riddle; and her sons, Michael R. Bledsoe and Davey L. Bledsoe.
Those left to cherish Dorothy’s memory are her daughter, Nikki Brooks (Jerry); son, Jeffrey D. Bledsoe (Samantha); nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Adam Love officiating.
An Entombment Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum II.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist, Church, 2505 Nathan St., Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Holston Manor and to the doctors and nursing staff of Holston Valley Medical Center.