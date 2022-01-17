WEBER CITY, VA - Dorothy Osborne, age 77 of Weber City, VA entered into rest after a lengthy period of declining health on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Wayne Hedrick and Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating.
Mrs. Osborne will be laid to rest on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 12 noon at the Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Those wishing to attend will meet at the cemetery at 11:55 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St., NE 6th Suite, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Online condolences may be made to the Osborne family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Osborne.