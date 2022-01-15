WEBER CITY, VA - Dorothy Osborne, age 77 of Weber City, VA entered into rest after a lengthy period of declining health on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Washington County, TN on September 26, 1944 to the late George Washington Slagle and Ida Sluss Slagle. She was a teacher at Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport, TN. Mrs. Osborne was a member of the Church of the Brethren. She was an exceptional cook, hard worker and Dorothy loved her animals.
In addition to her parents Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Mack Osborne.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Osborne and Cameron Osborne; brothers, Earl (Gale) Slagle of Limestone, TN and Steve Slagle of Greeneville, TN.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Wayne Hedrick and Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating.
Mrs. Osborne will be laid to rest on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 12 noon at the Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Those wishing to attend will meet at the cemetery at 11:55 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St., NE 6th Suite, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Online condolences may be made to the Osborne family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
