JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Murrell Cording entered into rest on July 5th, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Dorothy was born in Bogart, Georgia on October 25th, 1935. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a strong, godly woman who loved traveling and decorating.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Doris Bradley and her brother Roger E. Bradley.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 67 years, Robert Cording; sons, Christopher Robert Cording and Brant Lang Cording; daughter, Pamella Murrell Rodgers; granddaughter, Kelly Murrell Rodgers; grandson, Chadwell Aaron Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Kiley Rogers and Ronan Hensley; granddaughter, Jennifer Michelle Cording Barham; great-grandchildren Kathryn Barham and Morgan Barham.
The Cording family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9th from 6:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Services. A celebration of Dorothy’s life will follow, with Pastor Scott Fisher officiating.
In lieu of flowers the Cording family would appreciate a contribution to the American Cancer Society. Donations can be made at www.cancer.org
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Cording Family.