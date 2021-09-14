Dorothy Mae Winegar, 95, passed away at her residence on September 12, 2021. Dorothy was born in Hawkins County, Tennessee but she lived most of her life in Blountville, Tennessee. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and loved her family the most; she will be deeply missed.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Allie Derrick, and her daughter, Wanda Arnold.
Those left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Teresa Booher and Jeff Arnold (Erin); great-grandchildren, DJ Sherfey, Nick Sherfey, Marissa Booher, Savannah Arnold, Emily Arnold, and Scout Arnold; step-granddaughter, Emily Abel; great-great-grandchildren, River Abel and Andrew Sherfey; and special friend, Linda Depew.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021, with Pastor George Jones officiating, at East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Mae Winegar