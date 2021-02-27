Dorothy M. Tipton Feb 27, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Dorothy M. Tipton, 89, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dorothy M. Tipton Carter-trent Kingsport Scott County Weber City Arrangement Va. Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.