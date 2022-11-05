Gate City, VA – Dorothy M. Fansler, 89, went to be with our Lord on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to cook for her family and her community.
She was a charter member of Vicars Chapel Church where she served as clerk for over 30 years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Garvey and Dona Hensley; sister, Bessie Thacker and brother, Buster Hensley.
Surviving are her loving husband of 66 years, James Fansler; daughter, Debbie Chapman and husband Craig; sons, Jerry Fansler and wife Johnita, and Mike Fansler; grandchildren, Amanda Porter, Melissa Fansler, Amber Lewis, Ashley Carter and Megan Fansler; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Opal Thacker and Patsy Minnich.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 pm Monday, November 7, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Gary Adkins and Aaron Tate officiating. Everyone planning to attend are asked to assemble at 11:50 am at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Craig Chapman, Randy Fansler, Mike Roberts, Timmy Thacker, Andrew Lewis, Justin Carter and Nicholas Fansler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Sanders and Billy Thacker.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Nova Health and Rehab for the care given to Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Vicars Chapel Church, 12421 Stanley Valley Rd, Gate City, VA 24251.
To express condolences to the Fansler family, please visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.
