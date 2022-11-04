Dorothy M. Fansler Nov 4, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Dorothy M. Fansler, 89, went to be with our Lord on Friday, November 4, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dorothy M. Fansler Va. Carter-trent Scott County Weber City Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you