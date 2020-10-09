KINGSPORT - Dorothy Louise Booher, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Robert Russell officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Alzheimers Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.