KINGSPORT - Dorothy Louise Booher, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after an extended illness. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who relished her role as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors, and enjoyed God’s beauty. Dorothy loved the scriptures and worshiping at Celebration Church.
She was a daughter of the late Will and Vilus Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Booher; brothers, W.C. Thomas, Harold Thomas, Charles Thomas; and sister, Ruth McMurray.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Harris; son, Steven Booher and wife Linda; grandchildren, Sarah Flanagan and husband Daniel, Catherine Hincke and husband Jason; five great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Smith; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved caregiver, Rose Bogus.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Robert Russell officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Alzheimers Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.