BRISTOL, TN - Dorothy Loraine Gasper Mullins, age 74, of Bristol, TN went home to be with The Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1946 in Bristol, VA the daughter of the late Elizabeth Brown Witt, and she was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She worked with her son at Drs. Clayton and Angel Mullins Dental Office. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Dorothy was a devoted wife of 56 years, a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, going to the music in downtown Bristol and serving in her church.
Surviving include her husband, Clayton Mullins, Sr.; daughter, Angela Mullins Trent and husband Thomas; son, Dr. Clayton Mullins II and wife Angel; grandchildren, Brittany Shea Trent, Preston Trent, Kristen Trent, Sarah Mullins Arnold and husband Lucas, and Rachel Mullins; great grandchildren, Alyssa Trent, Conner Trent, Luther Arwood, Melody Arwood; sisters, Gladys Elliott, Marie Brooks and husband Art, Donna Calhoun and husband Mike; special sister and friend, Janice Brock; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church from 11:30 until 12:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Dr. Stan Anderson officiating and nephew, Dallas Mullins assisting. The burial will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Preston Trent, Kenny Mullins, G.W. Mullins, David Orfield, Kenny Orfield, Tommy Booher, and David Brock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Mullins and Steven Mullins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 112 Walnut Hill Road, Bristol, TN 37620.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.