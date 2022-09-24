CONCORD, NC - Dorothy Lee Stapleton, 96, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on July 4, 2022. She was born October 10, 1925, in Concord, NC. She was educated in the city schools of Concord and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC with a BSSA degree. After graduation, she was employed at Tennessee Eastman Company for several years.

In 1949 she married Luther Stapleton and they are the parents of three children; Sam and wife, Patricia of Knoxville, Robert of Nashville, and Mary Anne Eason and husband, Rick of Orono, MA; four grandchildren, Christopher of CO, Parker Eason (Jessica) of CT, Elizabeth and Erin Stapleton; two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Colin Eason; several nieces and nephews.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video