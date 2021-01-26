CHURCH HILL- Dorothy Kathleen Taylor, 90, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021 after a brief illness.
Ms. Taylor was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and a member of McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Taylor; sons, Lester and Stanley Housewright; granddaughter, Jessica Manis; parents, Neil and Viola McCracken; sister, Joyce Dobbs; brothers, Lucian, Clyde Ernest, and Billy McCracken.
Those left to cherish her memories are, Anthony and Patricia Housewright, Eric and Lisa Housewright; grandchildren, Sarah, Amber, Ericka, Matthew, and Dominic; great grandchildren, Hayden, Sadie, Jaden, Sanoa, Kyden, Zachary, Brayden, Kaylee, Loufeia, and Malache; along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Heath Smith and Pastor Mark Roberts officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery, those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
