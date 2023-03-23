JONESVILLE, VA - Dorothy Josephine Clouse Chance, age 99, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Lee County Community Hospital, Pennington Gap, VA. Dorothy was born June 27, 1923, in Hoop, TN, and grew up in the Lone Branch community of Lee County, Virginia. She was a graduate of

Flatwoods High School, Jonesville, VA. She accepted Christ as a young girl and was a member of Lone Branch Baptist Church. She later joined Hardys Creek Baptist Church, serving in numerous capacities including as treasurer and director of Women’s Missionary Union. She loved singing hymns and was song leader at Hardys Creek for many years. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and cooking for the family. She had a kind and gentle spirit and was well-loved by her church and community.

