JONESVILLE, VA - Dorothy Josephine Clouse Chance, age 99, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Lee County Community Hospital, Pennington Gap, VA. Dorothy was born June 27, 1923, in Hoop, TN, and grew up in the Lone Branch community of Lee County, Virginia. She was a graduate of
Flatwoods High School, Jonesville, VA. She accepted Christ as a young girl and was a member of Lone Branch Baptist Church. She later joined Hardys Creek Baptist Church, serving in numerous capacities including as treasurer and director of Women’s Missionary Union. She loved singing hymns and was song leader at Hardys Creek for many years. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and cooking for the family. She had a kind and gentle spirit and was well-loved by her church and community.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Hugh Cecil Chance, and her parents Maurice Bascom Clouse and Birdie Elizabeth Weston Clouse. Also preceding her in death were her sister Mary Emily Clouse Whatley and brothers Mark Weston Clouse, John Nelson Clouse, an infant brother, and son-in-law Charles McKinley Crabtree. Surviving are a brother Maurice Bascom Clouse (Margaret) of Cayuga, IN; sister-in-law Ruth Clouse of Jonesville, VA; one son Lynn Cecil Chance and wife Elizabeth of Woodstock, VA; daughters Jane Elizabeth Chance of the home, Phyllis Ann Chance Crabtree of Bristol, VA, and Mary Alice Chance Culberson and husband Wayne of New Smyrna Beach, FL; four grandsons Joshua Chance (Kaitie) of Charlottesville, VA; Taylor Culberson (Sonia)of Wijnandsrade, Netherlands; Jacob Chance of Fort Valley, VA; and Austin Culberson (Amanda) of Atlanta, GA; five great-grandchildren Sophie, Braelynn, Violet, Ewan and Shepherd. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 24, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Hardy’s Creek Baptist Church, 517 Burning Well Road, Jonesville, VA with Rev. Marvin Matlock and Rev. Carlos Wolfe officiating. Music will be provided by Pat Middleton, Janet Chamberlain, Faye and Marvin Matlock. Burial will follow at Edds-Chance Cemetery, Jonesville. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
