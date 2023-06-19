“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” Timothy 4:7
Dorothy Jones Bailey, 88, formerly of Baileyton, finished her course and went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Holston Rehabilitation and Care Center (Holston Manor).
Mrs. Bailey was a member of Kingsley Avenue Freewill Baptist Church. She was a housewife and enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking and sewing as long as her health permitted. She also enjoyed working puzzles, visiting family and friends and talking on the phone. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her only grandson and was so proud to be called “Mamaw” by her “Little Man”.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Carl W. Bailey in 2015; their infant son, Carl Lynn Bailey in 1956; her parents, James W. Jones, Sr. in 1952 and Anna Sue Carter Jones in 1966; four brothers, Paul Jones (1928), Leroy Jones, Sr. (2000), Howard Jones (1994), and James W. Jones Jr. (2014); and four sisters, Mabel Brotherton (1996), Mattie Bell Harmon (2011), Frances Brown (2008) and Anna Mae Loftis (2008).
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Lindy Collins of Kingsport; grandson, Jonathan Collins of Kingsport; sister, Ruth Cooter of Arizona; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Ina Matthews of Greeneville, Betty and Billy Johnson of Bybee, Helen Bible of Morristown, Sue Morgan of Jefferson City, Faye and Donnie Hilton of Greeneville, and Steve and Wanda Bailey of Fall Branch; and many nieces, nephews and special friends including Lester and Linda McLain of Fall Branch.
The family expresses a special thank you for the love and care of Mrs. Dorothy to the staff at Holston Rehabilitation and Care Center over the past 7 ½ years and more recent, Amedisys Hospice Care.
The family will receive friends from 12pm – 1pm on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A service will follow with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating.
A graveside service will be held at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton following the funeral. Family and friends wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home following the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Collins, Garth Barham, Tim Bailey, Tony Bailey, Wes Aliff, and Dalton Meade. Honorary pallbearers will be family, friends and members of Kingsley Avenue Freewill Baptist Church.