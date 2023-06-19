“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.” Timothy 4:7

Dorothy Jones Bailey, 88, formerly of Baileyton, finished her course and went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Holston Rehabilitation and Care Center (Holston Manor).

