BIG STONE GAP, VA - Dorothy Jewel “Dottie” Shuler, 75, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
She was a lifelong resident of Wise County, Va. She volunteered as a Pink Lady for the Lonesome Pine Hospital Auxiliary. She loved participating in local fashion shows and loved dogs. She had a contagious smile and kind heart. She was a member of First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap, where she enjoyed worshipping and fellowshipping with her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Tip Rogers and Beulah Dean (Stines) Rogers; sister, Nadine Rogers; brother, William H. “Bill” Rogers, Sr.; and a great niece, Wendy Michelle Carroll Blanken.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Leo Shuler; nephew, William H. “Butch” Rogers, Jr.; nieces, Sherry Rogers Lemberg and Christina Rogers Roop (Jake); sister-in-law, Mary Lee Rogers; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 4:00pm -6:00pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 6:00pm with Greg Townsend, Minister, officiating.
Graveside committal services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, Va. The family and friends will meet by 1:30pm at the funeral home to go in procession.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
