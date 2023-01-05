BIG STONE GAP, VA - Dorothy Jewel “Dottie” Shuler, 75, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Wise County, Va. She volunteered as a Pink Lady for the Lonesome Pine Hospital Auxiliary. She loved participating in local fashion shows and loved dogs. She had a contagious smile and kind heart. She was a member of First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap, where she enjoyed worshipping and fellowshipping with her church family.

