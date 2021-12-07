KINGSPORT - Dorothy Jene Darnell, 86, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2021. She was born to the late Bryan and Viola Sullins Fraysier, on July 6, 1935, in Ft. Blackmore, VA.
She was a loving mother, strong-willed, hard-working woman, and an avid fishing woman. Dorothy was a longtime member of Fordtown Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ryland G. Darnell; sisters, Lois Brickey, June Mosley, Betty Depippo, and Shirley Mosley; brothers, Jack Fraysier and Norman Fraysier; and grandson Jessie Cox.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Glinda Johnson and husband Vernon, Beverly Trasport, and Karen Hickman; son, Lavene Jones III; grandchildren, Rachael Seymore and husband Rick, Stacey Joyner and husband Gary, Michael Spears, Lavene Jones III, Thomas Keen Trasport, Dillon Cody Trasport and wife Megan, and Michelle Hopkins Donihe and husband Doug; and seventeen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00am at East Lawn Funeral Home in the chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00am officiated by Pastor Bryan Moore and special music by the Hass Family Singers.
Dorothy will be laid to rest following the service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden.
Pallbearers will be Doug Donihe, Brandon Donihe, Gary Joyner, Rick Seymore, TJ Wilson, Brandon Shipley, Vernon Johnson, Jr. Jones, and Rich Bowman.
Honorary pallbearer is Jeremy Carrigna.
Online condolences may be made to the Darnell family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Darnell family.