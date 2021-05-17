ROGERSVILLE - Dorothy Jean Trent, age 85, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was saved as a teenager at East Rogersville Baptist Church. She worked at the Burger Bar for 39 years as a waitress. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lilian and Ingle Bates; son, Bruce and Jeannie Trent; and sister, May Story.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Gibson (Larry); sister, Mary Price of Kingsport; brothers, Tom Bates (Tootsie), Jim Bates (Barbara), and Phil Bates (Bernice) all of Rogersville, grandchildren, Bruce William Trent, Marla Short (Matthew), Wendy Gibson, Jason Cook (Sherri), and Jonas Cook (Sherri); great grandchildren, Kelan Gilliam, Abigail Trent, Colby Short, Brynnlee Short, Lauren McClain (Zack), Klein Cook, Colton McClain, and Jacob Cook.
Dorothy will lie in state on Wednesday May 19, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at 6:00 pm May 19, 2021 in McKinney's Chapel Cemetery with Rev. John Seymore officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.