On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to Grace Christian Church, 1713 East Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 pm on Saturday June 18th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Scottie Burkhalter officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
