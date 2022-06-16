On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95. The reunion with her husband was long awaited since 2018, and they can now continue their 72-year love story for eternity.
Dorothy was born on January 31, 1927 in Moberly, MO to Eula and Raymond Twyman. She attended Moberly High School and Moberly Junior College.
Dorothy’s joy and purpose were found in her love language of serving others. As a young teenager she paved this way of life with daily letters of love and support to her beloved Ron, who was serving with the US Army in the European Theater during World War II. After the war and her marriage to Ron, she considered making a home for her husband and future children, a devoted calling, requiring much joyful sacrifice.
Dorothy loved being a help-mate, always looking for the next project. She loved sending cards and remembering birthdays. She loved gardening and beautifying her home that she always appreciated with gratitude.
She served and loved her Kingsport church then called Oakwood Forest Christian Church (now Grace Christian) and later embraced the devoted care of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church family and pastors when her role as servant became reluctantly one of being served. Her sometimes-zealous independence reflected her discomfort with accepting this role, but also identified her as a part of this greatest generation – strong, motivated, and self-reliant.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother, Eula Mae Twyman, her father, Raymond Twyman, her brother, Travis Twyman, two nephews, and daughter-in-law, Sandy Pamperl.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Ronald Wayne Pamperl; Daughter, Pamela Jean Churn and husband Cal; Grandson Curtis Churn; granddaughter Ashley English and husband Warren; and great granddaughters Logan and Landry English.
Special thanks to Nicole Briggs at Governor’s Bend and The Blake, Jake Weaver at The Blake, Michelle Robinette with Amedisys, Jackie Ross with Care Central, and all the supporting staff that loved and cared for Dorothy. We would also like to thank Holy Trinity’s church family, and Pastors Steve Counts and Scottie Burkhalter who cared for and ministered to Dorothy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to Grace Christian Church, 1713 East Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 pm on Saturday June 18th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Scottie Burkhalter officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
