KINGSPORT - Dorothy Irene Hammonds, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of April 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Oscar and Aubrey (Fink) Cox.
Dorothy was a loving wife and mother. She retired from the City of Kingsport after many years of dedicated service. In her free time Dorothy enjoyed cross-stitching and making lace table cloths.
In addition to her parents Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Bill and Beady Hammonds; brothers, Johnny, Billy and Ronnie Cox; sister-in-law, Teresa Cox.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, Bill Hammonds; sons, Landon Craig Hammonds and Jason Kelly Hammonds; sisters, Anna Ruth Darnell and husband Frank, Karen Bridges; brother, Wayne Cox and wife Janice; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The Hammonds family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, April 24, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Eugene Hammonds officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Faith in East lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hammonds family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081