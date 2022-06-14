CHURCH HILL - Dorothy Ida Cunningham (Bass), 87, went home to Heaven on Friday, June 10, to be reunited with her parents, siblings, and late daughter, Diane.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim Johnson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15 at Miller Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thank you to her church family, friends, and neighbors for their prayers and support. A special thanks to her niece, Susan Dykes, whose compassion, comfort, and help has meant so much to Dot, Ronnie, and all their friends and family.
Dorothy will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her, and she has left a legacy of great faith, strength, and perseverance.
To leave an online message for the Cunningham family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
