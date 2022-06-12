CHURCH HILL - Dorothy Ida Cunningham (Bass), 87, went home to Heaven on Friday, June 10, to be reunited with her parents, siblings, and late daughter, Diane.
Friends and family fondly knew Dorothy as Dot. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and grew up on the family farm with her five siblings.
At the age of 23, Dorothy relocated with her late husband, Edward Cunningham, to New York City for ten years. They returned to Tennessee in 1967 with their three young children – Ronnie, Diane, and Brenda – in tow and vowed never to leave again.
Dorothy worked at the Eastman for 16 years and officially retired in 1995. She was a talented seamstress and crocheter, and a devoted member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church. She truly enjoyed being in the outdoors, gardening, and caring for her beautiful home in Church Hill. Dorothy was a faithful Christian, a fighter, a two-time cancer survivor, and a true testimony to a mother's love.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Cunningham; her daughter, Diane Profaizer; her parents, William Harper (Harp) and Captolia (Cap) Horne Bass; her brothers, Pleas and William Bass; and her sisters, Virginia Noe and Ruby Carrroll Mooney.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Ronald Lee Housewright; her daughter, Brenda (John) Peoples; and her grandchildren, Steven Profaizer, Kristen (Daniel) DeCoff, and Corey and Brianna Peoples; along with two great-grandchildren, Myrah and Jack DeCoff; her brother, Ralph Bass; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim Johnson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15 at Miller Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thank you to her church family, friends, and neighbors for their prayers and support. A special thanks to her niece, Susan Dykes, whose compassion, comfort, and help has meant so much to Dot, Ronnie, and all their friends and family.
Dorothy will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her, and she has left a legacy of great faith, strength, and perseverance.
