BIG STONE GAP, VA - Dorothy Hill Robertson, 91, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at her home.
She was born and raised in Middlesboro, Ky. and had lived in Big Stone Gap since 1968. She worked in the insurance and retail industries as a bookkeeper, in her earlier years. She was a co-owner/operator, along with her husband, Roy, of Big Stone Oil Company. She was a member and served at First Baptist Church of Big Stone Gap. She loved to talk about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her highest calling was that she was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, who they referred to as “Dot Daw.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Roy Clay Robertson; daughter, Sharon Kay Maguet; son-in-law, David W. Shannon; and eight sisters and one brother.
Surviving are her daughters, Dixie Lee Prewitt and husband, Ron, and Susan Gail Shannon Kessler and husband, John; ten grandchildren, four step grandchildren; and several great and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a son-in-law, Glen Maquet.
For the loving care and support, the family would like to especially thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Norton, Va. and the follow in-home caregivers: Stephanie and Amanda Hamilton Tanya Seiber, Vanessa Lawson, and Kathy Bishop.
The family will receive friends 1:30pm-3:00pm Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 3:00pm Sunday with Dr. Garrett Sheldon and family members officiating.
Entombment services will be conducted at 10:00am Monday at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family and friends will assemble at the Gilliam Funeral Home by 9:30am to go in procession.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Stone Gap Food Bank, c/o the Wise County Food Bank, P. O. Box 2977, Wise, Va. 24293 or the Union Primary Clothing Fund, c/o Donna Townsend, 2945 2nd Ave., E., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219.
