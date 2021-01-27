Dorothy Hayes, 94, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, after a period of declining health. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fall Branch for 68 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Ray Hayes; son, Tommy “Bo” Hayes; an infant son; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Karen Hayes of Kingsport; son, Brian Hayes of Fall Branch; Tootie and granddaughter, Brooke; several nephews and nieces; and special friends, Mimi Jean Taylor, Madeline Depew, Betty Jean Dawson, Nicky Marshall, and Gary and Brenda Falin.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Fall Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Carl Strickler officiating.
Pallbearers will be Glen Hillman, Chris Depew, Gary Falin, Brian Hulse, and Jimmy Dawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Rd, Fall Branch, TN, 37656.