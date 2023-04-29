CHURCH HILL – Dorothy Francis Patterson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Dorothy was born in Hawkins Co. TN and lived there all her life. She played on a softball team in McPheeter’s Bend for several years. Dorothy worked as a cook in the cafeteria at McPheeter’s Bend Elementary School. She later owned a shoe store on Main Street in Church Hill and after that owned Dorothy’s Flower Shop and Ceramics. With the help of her sister, Patsy, they served the community for many years with beautiful handmade gifts. Dorothy was of the Baptist faith and attended many different churches over the years. She used to sing gospel hymns every Saturday on the radio station WMCH. She was a very creative and caring woman that helped so many people over the years, and her loving personality will be missed by all who knew her.

