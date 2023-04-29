CHURCH HILL – Dorothy Francis Patterson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Dorothy was born in Hawkins Co. TN and lived there all her life. She played on a softball team in McPheeter’s Bend for several years. Dorothy worked as a cook in the cafeteria at McPheeter’s Bend Elementary School. She later owned a shoe store on Main Street in Church Hill and after that owned Dorothy’s Flower Shop and Ceramics. With the help of her sister, Patsy, they served the community for many years with beautiful handmade gifts. Dorothy was of the Baptist faith and attended many different churches over the years. She used to sing gospel hymns every Saturday on the radio station WMCH. She was a very creative and caring woman that helped so many people over the years, and her loving personality will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Patterson of 65 years; parents; Hobart and Irene Patterson; son, Jackie Patterson; infant Kathy Patterson; brother, Vickie, and Eddie Patterson.
Dorothy is survived by his son, David Patterson; grandchildren, James “Jimmy” Patterson, Amber Patterson (John) O’Laughlin and Michael Reagan Patterson; great grandchildren; Taylor Patterson and Torsten O’Laughlin; brothers, Gordon Patterson, Timothy Patterson and John David Patterson; sister, Patsy Miller; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 1, 2023, at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Bro. Eric Spencer officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.