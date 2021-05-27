Dorothy Evelyn Howell Talley went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Walter and Leota Defriece Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Talley; six brothers, Charles, Howard, Robert, Elmer, Jimmie and Jessie Howell; six sisters, Ruby Hammods, Alma Marcus, Lily Overbay, Bonnie Dotson, Clara Howell and Annie Pearl Howell.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters; Jill Talley Horne and Lisa Talley Shipley; grandchildren, Courtney Horne, LaShawnna White and Mariah Shipley; great grandchildren, Jerome Riley, Brooklyn Riley, Carson Shake, Khaleb Jannenga, Kymani Jackson and Kyler Jannenga.
Family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Piney Flats First Baptist Church in Piney Flats, Tenn with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. A committal and interment service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Talley to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Rd. Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Talley and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.