CHURCH HILL – Dorothy Ernestine Sexton, 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, after a short battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers be family and friends.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they provided.
