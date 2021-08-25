CHURCH HILL – Dorothy Ernestine Sexton, 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, after a short battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
Dorothy Ernestine was born to the late Guy and Sue Bradshaw on February 3, 1937. She retired from Quebecor after 32 years. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill. She was a loving, caring wife and mother.
Ernestine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edward Sexton; daughter, Regina Sexton; son, Jim Sexton; several cousins and a host of extend family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers be family and friends.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they provided.
