KINGSPORT - Dorothy Ellis Hammond, 86, of Kingsport, entered into her Heavenly Reward on Sunday, September 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside services will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Brother Jim Mullins officiating.


