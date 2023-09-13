Dorothy Ellis Hammond Sep 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Dorothy Ellis Hammond, 86, of Kingsport, entered into her Heavenly Reward on Sunday, September 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.Graveside services will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Brother Jim Mullins officiating.Pallbearers will be family and friends.Those wishing to attend graveside services are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery by 12:45pm.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan, Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Watch now: Kingsport school board tables virtual meeting attendance policy change Sullivan East High has STREAM Night Erwin historians recall story on 107th anniversary of hanging of the elephant Updated: Authorities searching for escaped Tennessee felony suspect in Lee County Kingsport's pavement plan still on schedule Nickelsville family turns horse barn into wedding venue Local Events