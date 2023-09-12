KINGSPORT - Dorothy Ellis Hammond, 86, of Kingsport, entered into her Heavenly Reward on Sunday, September 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Scott Co., VA, where she grew up in a family of eight children. She was always a hard worker whether it was outside where she loved to be helping her father or helping her family in so many ways. Dorothy worked for Kingsport City Schools as a special-needs bus driver. In between and after retirement she loved working with her beautiful flowers and watching her family grow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Victoria Gibson; sister, Edith Lane; and brothers, Ernest, Billy Ray, and Otto Gibson.


