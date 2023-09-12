KINGSPORT - Dorothy Ellis Hammond, 86, of Kingsport, entered into her Heavenly Reward on Sunday, September 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Scott Co., VA, where she grew up in a family of eight children. She was always a hard worker whether it was outside where she loved to be helping her father or helping her family in so many ways. Dorothy worked for Kingsport City Schools as a special-needs bus driver. In between and after retirement she loved working with her beautiful flowers and watching her family grow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Victoria Gibson; sister, Edith Lane; and brothers, Ernest, Billy Ray, and Otto Gibson.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Marvin Hammond; daughters, Brenda Meade and husband Harold, Debera Manis and husband Tony, and Jennifer Snook and husband Kevin; four grandchildren, Chad Meade (Sarah), Andrew Meade (Lisa), Haley McConnell (Matt), and Taylor Woodward (Jacob); six great-grandchildren, Avery, Aiden, Camryn, Liam, Millie and Brett; sisters, Geneva France, Phyllis Reed (Ed), Olene Wright; and many cousins.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Holston Rehabilitation and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Graveside services will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Brother Jim Mullins officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Those wishing to attend graveside services are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery by 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan, Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.