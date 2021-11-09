CHURCH HILL - Dorothy “Dottie” Davis, age 86 of Church Hill, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, during the early morning hours on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Dottie was born in Kingsport, TN on October 17, 1935 to M.C. and Nannie Belle Calton.
Dottie loved her family and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She dedicated her life to her family and she found solace in the simple things of life. She enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and bird watching. Dottie was an avid Elvis fan and she was a devout Christian. Her loving presence will be truly missed.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Diane Marshall. She is survived by her loving son, B.J. Richardson and his wife, Stephanie; two grandchildren, Brandon Richardson, and Kristi Dunn; two great grandchildren, Matthew and Kirkland two special friends, Jo Ann Armstrong and Shelia Evans; and her loving church family.
A service celebrating Dottie’s life will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill with Brother Billy Linkous officiating and Brother Brian Burchfield singing special music. Burial will follow at Elm Springs UMC Cemetery.
Carter Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill has the honor of serving the Davis family.