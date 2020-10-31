KINGSPORT - Dorothy (Dottie) C. Snyder, age 89, of Kingsport, TN. She met with her Lord and Savior on October 31, 2020. Dottie was raised in Church Hill, TN. Born on October 5, 1931. She went to work at The United Intermountain Telephone Company. She became The Chief of Operations, retiring after about 35 years of service. She made many friends. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling abroad also going with bus tour groups such as Knoxville Tours and Fellowship Tours. She enjoyed the Mystery Tour every year. She enjoyed square dancing, where she danced for many years.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Bill Johnson, Hillmond Gravely, and Al Snyder; father and mother, Hubert Christian and Edna Bishop; three half-sisters, Shirley Dockery, Vergie Delph, and Mary Ellen Mullins; former son-in-law, Sylvan R. Jessee.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Jessee (Jim); grandson William (Bill) Jessee; granddaughter, Heather Jesse; great-grandchildren, Jesse Dylan Rosenbaulm, Jaiden Chyenne Rosenbaulm, Daisy Marie Jessee, Benjamen Rowen Jessee. She cherished all of them. Sister, Stella Downs and half-brother, James Christian. Also leaving behind several nieces and nephews, and several stepchildren.
She enjoyed going to church. She attended First Christion Church of Kingsport for many years and after moving to the Gray, TN area, she attended Airport Christian Church and then moved on to the Colonial Heights Christian Church.
A special Thank You to her stepdaughter, Karen Schoon over in Florida for sending beautiful flower arrangements for special occasions. Thank You to special neighbors, Paul and Elaine Boderriser, they really helped so many times over the years. A special Thank You for the three caregivers that stayed with her until the end, Tracy Mountcastle, Lydia Grant, and Debra Likens and all the previous caregivers for the last three and one half years.
She had so many friends that cannot be named but the three that kept up with her over the last three years are Betty Grossmon, Zula McCullough and Sheena Clark.
Thanks so much for the Amedysis Hospice Group for al they have done. Dottie said, “There have been no regrets.” She enjoyed life, family, and friends.
At her request due to the COVID Pandemic, there will not be a service.
She will be laid to rest eternally at East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel of Memories.
Thanks to all the staff at East Lawn, they have been so helpful and caring in this time of grief.
Online condolences may be made to the Snyder family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Snyder family.