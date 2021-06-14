KNOXVILLE - Dorothy “Dot” Wallace, age 87, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with her LORD on her birthday, June 11, 2021. Dot was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. She served joyfully and humbly as a faithful Pastor’s wife to her husband, Vic for 68 years, having taught Sunday School, Bible School and serving in several other capacities. She faithfully loved all the churches she served.
Dot was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy K. Wallace; parents, Lyle and Billie Mellons; brother, Jim Mellons; grandparents, Harry and Maude Mellons, Carson and Ola Perry.
Dot is survived by her husband, Rev. Vic Wallace; daughter-in-law, Cindy Wallace; granddaughters, Jocelyn Moore (Jason) and Justine Haynes (Justin); great-granddaughters, Kyleigh and Adalyn Worth; great-grandson, Mason Haynes; sister, Neva Ruth Harvel; nephews, Tommy Harvel (Pat) and children, Melanie Woods and Michael Harvel and Jim “Dude” Mellons (Lori) and daughter, Margaret Mellons.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Travis Tyler, Rev. Ron Owens and Rev. Al South officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 3806 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA, 23230 or a charity of one’s choice.
