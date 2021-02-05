KINGSPORT – Dorothy “Dot” Virginia Glass, 94, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Wexford House.
Dorothy grew up in Rose Hill, VA and then moved to Kingsport, TN in her teenage years to work at Tennessee Eastman. She was married to her husband Ernest Howard “Smiley” Glass for 57 years and together they had a son, Terry Glass. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and sang in the choir until her health would not allow her.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Ernest “Smiley” Glass; son, Terry Glass; sister, Jean Cheek; brothers, William Morley, Bronson Morley, Joe Morley.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, JoAnn Jenkins Glass; grandchildren, Melissa Glass Venoy, Sherry Glass Cox, Shannon and Amy Glass; great grandchildren, Hayden Venoy, Avery Venoy, Gavin Cox, Evan Glass, Cameron Cox, Austin Glass, Trysten Cox, Corbyn Venoy, and Ansley Glass; sister, Peggy Musick; sister-in-law, Faye Morley; brother-in-law, J. E. Cheek; several nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Young officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Glass, Avery Venoy, Gavin Cox, Evan Glass, Cameron Cox, Austin Glass, Trysten Cox, Corbyn Venoy, and Ansley Glass. Honorary pallbearer will be Hayden Venoy.
To leave an online message for the Glass family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
A special thank you to the caretakers in her home and the staff at Wexford House.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Glass family.