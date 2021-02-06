KINGSPORT – Dorothy “Dot” Virginia Glass, 94, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Wexford House.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Young officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Glass, Avery Venoy, Gavin Cox, Evan Glass, Cameron Cox, Austin Glass, Trysten Cox, Corbyn Venoy, and Ansley Glass. Honorary pallbearer will be Hayden Venoy.
To leave an online message for the Glass family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
A special thank you to the caretakers in her home and the staff at Wexford House.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Glass family.