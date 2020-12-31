“Dot” passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord at her home on the morning of December 30, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was born in Inman, Wise County, Virginia on August 26, 1931. She lived most of her life in Kingsport, TN in the Indian Springs Community.
She was a member of West View Baptist Church; she actively attended Belvue Christian Church for the past several years.
“Dot” was the daughter of the late John David and Anna Lee Stidham Miller. She was also the step-daughter of the late Stella Thompson Miller.
In addition to her parents, “Dot” was preceded in death by her husband Harry Sykes, sisters; Edith Clark, Evelyn Clark and Elizabeth Trussell; brothers; William Miller, Lloyd Miller, Worley Miller and Ronald Miller.
She is survived by her brother John “Jay” Miller, her daughters Debbie McCoy & Donnie, Becky Riley, two granddaughters Whitney Miller & Dean, Kelly Stophel & Tate and one great-granddaughter Charlie Kate Stophel, along with several sister-in-law’s, brother-in-law’s, nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Blountville High School in 1951. She was very active in sports there, thus was voted most athletic and also the wittiest.
Upon graduation she worked for United Telephone Company as an operator. She also played softball and basketball many years in the Eastman leagues.
The family would like to send a special thank you to loving care giver Jean Culbertson, and “Dot’s” nurse Sarah Vanover from Avalon Hospice.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside memorial service Saturday January 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, with Minister Dr. John Owston officiating.
Pallbearers will be family members.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Dorothy “Dot” Sykes.