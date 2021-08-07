"Absent from the body, present with The Lord"
KINGSPORT - Dorothy "Dot" Smith Horton, 87, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the comfort of her own home following a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 surrounded by family.
She was born on February 2, 1934 to the late Tollie and Hazel Smith in Nickelsville, VA. Dot graduated in 1952 from Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. She married the love of her life, Roscoe Rod Horton in February 1953. Dot worked most of her adult life for the Tennessee State Park System. During their retirement Rod and Dot became volunteers with The Mobile Missionary Assistance Program (MMAP'ers) traveling throughout the U.S. in their mobile home doing work at various churches and camps where needed. Rod and Dot loved doing the Lord's work. They also took several trips to Venezuela to help build and grow churches there. Dot was a devoted attendee and faithfully served at Temple Baptist Church. Dot loved to travel and continued to do so after Rod's passing in 2007, with various bus tours in the area.
Dot was a very loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt and "nana".
Those left to cherish Dot's memory are her daughters, Rebecca H. Taylor and her husband Terry of Chillicothe, OH and Rhonda H. Carver and her husband Brooks of Jonesborough, TN; 4 grandchildren, Jonathan D. Taylor and wife Mackenzie of Delaware, OH, David L. Taylor and wife Tiffany of Columbus, OH, Andrew J. Taylor and wife Rachel Anne of Galion, OH and Rachel Michelle Taylor of Columbus, OH; 11 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Avery, Laurel, Benjamin, Annalia, Jude, Audrey, Seth, Hannah, Eden and Emma all Taylors of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Dot is also survived by three sisters, Fairie Cornett of Appalachia, VA, Faye Kinsler (Joe) of Tellico Plains, TN, and Carolyn King (Bobby) of Kingsport, TN, and their families.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Tollie and Hazel Smith; husband, Rod Horton and brother Ernie Smith.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and the special nurses for their care the last few weeks of her life. Also, a special thanks to her loving, devoted daughter, Rhonda who moved in with Dot to see she was well cared for the past 3 years of her life.
Dot's Celebration of Life Service will be held at Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2PM. Pastor Scott Young will be officiating, and Wayne and Karen Fortner will be providing special music. Covid precautions are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Temple Baptist Church Missions Program.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.