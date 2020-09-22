KINGSPORT - Dorothy “Dot” Gilmore, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Life Care of Gray after a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Phillip Sams, Minister officiating. Music will be provided by Joe Johnson and Bud Hulsey.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Last Supper. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
The care of Dorothy “Dot” Gilmore and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.