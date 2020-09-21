KINGSPORT - Dorothy “Dot” Gilmore, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Life Care of Gray after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Rogersville, TN and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.
Dot was a member of First Christian Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher. She worked as a secretary at various insurance companies.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jessee Lawson Gilmore; sisters, Mary Helen Owens and brothers, Roy Gilmore, Jimmy Gilmore, Gerald Gilmore, Clarence Gilmore and John Gilmore.
Those left to cherish her memory are her memory are her sisters Charlotte Watson and Betty Ann Sanders and husband, Mike; several nieces, nephews and special long time caregiver, J.D. Gass.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Phillip Sams, Minister officiating. Music will be provided by Joe Johnson and Bud Hulsey.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Last Supper. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Village at Allendale for their compassion and care.
