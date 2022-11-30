Dorothy “Dot” Davidson, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on November 17th. Dot was born to Claude Lee and Martha Kate Snapp Bellamy in Scott County. She is the last of her immediate family, preceded in death by her brothers Charles, Edly Hugh, Grady and Donnie and sisters Edna Bellamy Houseright and Hazel Bellamy Wininger.

After graduation from Cleveland High School, she married the love of her life, Tyler Davidson, Jr and began their family raising four children. She spent her life loving family, friends and providing support and care for those who needed it. Tyler passed away in 2004.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video