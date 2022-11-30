Dorothy “Dot” Davidson, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on November 17th. Dot was born to Claude Lee and Martha Kate Snapp Bellamy in Scott County. She is the last of her immediate family, preceded in death by her brothers Charles, Edly Hugh, Grady and Donnie and sisters Edna Bellamy Houseright and Hazel Bellamy Wininger.
After graduation from Cleveland High School, she married the love of her life, Tyler Davidson, Jr and began their family raising four children. She spent her life loving family, friends and providing support and care for those who needed it. Tyler passed away in 2004.
Dot loved her family, her friends, her church and her Lord. She was active in the church all of her life and made many friends there. Her family and friends were of tremendous comfort and care in the last years of her life providing assistance with needed transportation, errands, appointments and lots of love and support. The family would like to extend special appreciation to her Holston View United Methodist Church family and her nearby community of friends and family. She appreciated each and every one of you. Her love for others was always visible as she was constantly providing cards, handmade gifts, apple butter, lap quilts, notes of encouragement and love to all she knew. She was a special person.
She also loved to play games…Rook, 5 Crowns, Quirkle and many more…her gaming friends will tell you how much she loved to play and laugh! Crosswords, Cryptoquotes and the Jumble were part of her daily routine. She was sharp.
Dot is survived by sons Ronald Davidson (wife Janet) Jacksonville, FL; Alan Davidson (wife Joan, deceased), Marshall, VA and Mark Davidson (wife Diana), Woodbridge, VA. Daughter Carol Davidson Eads (husband Ray Eads) passed away in 2019. Dot’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Dot asked that her death not be mourned, but that we celebrate her good and long life! In that spirit, she and the family invite you to Holston View United Methodist Church, 174 Church St. Weber City, VA, Saturday, December 3, to visit with the family from 10am-noon with services following at the church. Burial will be at Holston View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.