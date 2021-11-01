CHURCH HILL – Dorothy Davis, 73, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, October 29, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Jennifer’s residence. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Mike Haynes, Andy Hobbs, Kaden Hobbs, Xavier Galvan, Junior Bledsoe, and F.D. Derrick. Honorary pallbearer will be Joshua Bledsoe.
To leave an online message for the Davis family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
