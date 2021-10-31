CHURCH HILL – Dorothy Davis, 73, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Dorothy was born in Kingsport, TN on January 15, 1948, but lived most of her life in Hawkins County. She was an active member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church, a member of the church choir, and an active member of the Christian Singles Group. She retired at RR Donnelley and was a strong independent woman who loved to travel. She was a devoted mother, nana, and sister who loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Gladys Shipley; brother-in-law, Ernest Maples; nephew, Tim Maples; great nephew, Nygil Cusson.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hobbs (Andy); son, Daniel Davis (Cecilia); grandchildren, Kennedy, Kaden, Alexis, and Valentina; sister, Evelyn Maples; brothers, Ken Shipley (Vickie), Harold Shipley (Tennille), and Alan Mounger (Vanessa); special friend, Mike Haynes; like a grandson, Xavier Galvan; several special nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Jennifer’s residence. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Mike Haynes, Andy Hobbs, Kaden Hobbs, Xavier Galvan, Junior Bledsoe, and F.D. Derrick. Honorary pallbearer will be Joshua Bledsoe.
To leave an online message for the Davis family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve Davis family.