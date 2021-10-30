CHURCH HILL – Dorothy Davis, 73, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
