KINGSPORT - Dorothy Cox Clayman, age 94, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 in Kingsport, TN. Born in Kingsport, TN in 1928 to Noah and Laura Moody Cox. She was employed by Mason-Dixon Trucking, the Children’s Clinic, and retired from the Office of Dr. Jerry McMahan.

Dorothy was a faithful member of Emory United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN.

