KINGSPORT - Dorothy Cox Clayman, age 94, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 in Kingsport, TN. Born in Kingsport, TN in 1928 to Noah and Laura Moody Cox. She was employed by Mason-Dixon Trucking, the Children’s Clinic, and retired from the Office of Dr. Jerry McMahan.
Dorothy was a faithful member of Emory United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN.
Mrs. Clayman is preceded in death by her husband William Herman Clayman, parents Noah and Laura Moody Cox, brother Charles Cox, sister Betty Nester Gothard, and nephew Bill Cox. She is survived by her son Steven Clayman (Becky) and her daughter Alethea Hamly (Mike); sister-in-law, Phyllis Clayman of Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews; two grandchildren: Jana Pendleton (Mark) and Jason Clayman (Brittani); and five great-grandchildren: Grace, Clarke, Marleigh, Max and Palmer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 12pm-2pm at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2pm, officiated by Pastors Ray Amos, Jr., Melissa Malcolm, and Jeff Tallent. Burial shall ensue afterwards. Pallbearers will be: Jason Clayman, Clarke Kistner, Mark Pendleton, Max Pendleton, Greg Thomas, and David Poore.
The family of Dorothy Cox Clayman would like to specifically thank the staff of Preston Place Suites in Kingsport, TN for their exceptional care and service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emory United Methodist Church - Kingsport, TN.